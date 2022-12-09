Suspected porch pirate arrested by San Angelo Police

According to San Angelo Police, Donald Hubbard, 43, has been charged with mail theft after being caught on camera taking packages from a front porch Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Freeland Avenue. Hubbard was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

SAPD detectives worked over the last week to identify Hubbard and coordinated with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit and the Patrol Division to arrest him.



The arrest is the result of a successful partnership between residents and the SAPD and highlights the value of installing crime prevention technology such as security cameras.



The SAPD said "while this case was ultimately solved because of the hard work of Detective Barker, we are so appreciative to all who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect."