The police department said it is investigating an allegation about a faculty member improperly communicating with a student.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department and Sweetwater Independent School District released a joint statement Thursday afternoon about an open investigation.

According to the SPD, on May 15, 2023, an SPD School Resource Officer was alerted by Sweetwater ISD administration of an allegation about a faculty member improperly communicating with a student.