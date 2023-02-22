Sweetwater Police arrest alleged DFW-area ringleader of reckless street racers

Juan Carlos Rodriguez is accused of recklessly endangering the public on New Years Eve in Grapevine.

SWEETWATER, Texas — Sweetwater Police made an arrest in connection to a group of drivers who “recklessly endangered the public in a intersection takeover on New Years Eve,” in Grapevine, according to a Grapevine Police Department press release.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 22, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 9. Rodriguez was arrested by Sweetwater Police on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, Grapevine dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls about vehicles revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously in the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road.

Officers responded immediately to the area and tried to pursue involved parties. Because of the large crowd and several pedestrians in the roadway, the suspects got away.

Officers were able to collect vehicle and license plate information, and videos from the crime were later posted on social media.

Detectives launched an investigation through this evidence, and with assistance from Dallas Police, were able to identify Rodriguez as the organizer.