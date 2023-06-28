UPDATE: Man who led deputies on chase in the Big Country arrested

Mark Rashall was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (1 p.m. June 28): The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said Mark Rashall was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The TCSO said the arrest was made with the help of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs and air support from Homeland Security.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Taylor County Sheriff's Office issued an urgent warning message on social media asking for anyone with information on Mark Rashall to contact local authorities immediately.

The TCSO said he has warrants out of Coleman County.

Coleman County deputies tried to stop Rashall, who then led them on a high speed chase. When he crossed into Taylor County, the TCSO got involved.

Rashall wrecked his motorcycle and ran away in the southeast part of Taylor County around the area of County Road 604.

The sheriff's office said if you see Rashall, do not attempt to pick him up or detain him because he is dangerous.