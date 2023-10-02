Taylor Electric Cooperative offers reward for information leading to arrest of vandal(s)

Over the weekend, multiple fiber pon cabinets were vandalized causing extensive damage to the Taylor EC’s fiber internet network, the company said.

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the vandalism of the cooperative fiber lines and equipment that happened over the weekend of Sept. 28-30.

Multiple fiber pon cabinets were vandalized causing extensive damage to the TEC’s fiber internet network. The damage caused members in the Tuscola, Coronado’s Camp and along 83/84 areas to lose their fiber internet service.

TEC crews are working to restore service, but the company said extensive damage will take time to repair.