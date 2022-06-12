HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call

HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.
Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call.
Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday night
When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal happened and they left.
One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown but they're expected to be OK, according to police.
We did receive the following statement from Sen. Cruz's office: "This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time."