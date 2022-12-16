Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

Officers used tracking devices located on the stolen goods to locate and arrest 5 people from Shreveport, Louisiana.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas.

Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. From there, 22-year-old Deja Hunter, 21-year-old Kayla Jones, 21-year-old Romekia Robinson, 21-year-old Kyshawn Winston, and 23-year-old Marquina Capers began to flee as a high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said the suspects started throwing items out of the window while fleeing and were stopped at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection in Texarkana, Arkansas. Once contact was made with the suspects, all vehicle occupants were arrested and transported, and booked into the Miller County Jail where they are awaiting their court appearance.

An inventory search of the suspect's vehicle was conducted, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle. Once the officers collected all the evidence, it was items from the Ulta Beauty Supply valued at $6,000.