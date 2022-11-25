TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend

A Twitter post from the TAMU Police Department shows a shocking image of the seizure.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m.

Inside the driver's car was a total of $7200 in cash, a gun, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, police say.

View the shocking image of all the items seized below:

On 11/25/22 at 4:15pm, a car was stopped for driving the wrong way on University Dr. The driver was found in possession of cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun & $7200 in cash. All items were seized & the driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/dKcf00o6sh — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 28, 2022

There is currently no more information on this arrest. We will update if and when any more information becomes available.

