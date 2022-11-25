Texas DPS involved in shooting at Round Rock Cracker Barrel, woman killed

RRPD is asking people to seek alternative routes.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investigating a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday.

According to RRPD, they received a call around 11:50 a.m. regarding an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.

Police tell KVUE that a DPS trooper shot a woman as she tried to escape arrest.

It's unclear if the woman shot back or if there was an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

RRPD tweeted out just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, "East bound East Old Settler's Blvd., at Chisholm Trail Rd. is currently shut down due to a law enforcement incident."

Shortly before 2:20 p.m., the department said the eastbound portion of East Old Settlers Boulevard from Chisholm Trail Road remains closed.

The department is asking people to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

East bound East Old Settler’s Blvd., at Chisholm Trail Rd. is currently shut down due to a law enforcement incident involving Texas DPS at the Cracker Barrel at 2350 N IH 35. Seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/0pIxLUyRiO — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) November 25, 2022