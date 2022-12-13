TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Stephen Allen Smith's location to contact them.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger.

According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.

Responding deputies saw the motorcycles traveling northbound on Side View Road at the intersection of Apache Lane. When they tried to stop them, the two motorcycles parted and two separate pursuits started.

One pursuit traveled south into the City of San Angelo where it was involved in a crash at the intersection of US Hwy 87N and 29th Street. The driver, Jaysen Braman, was arrested for evading arrest detention with vehicle and unauthorized use of vehicle.

The driver of the second stolen motorcycle fled to the West Carlsbad Loop area where he abandoned the motorcycle and escaped into the pasture.

The driver of the second motorcycle Stephen Allen Smith has warrants for his arrest for unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest detention with vehicle, theft of property >=$2,500<$30K and go off bond: criminal mischief >=$750<$2500.