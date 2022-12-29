TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief

Timothy Roberts, 49, had been previously identified by the sheriff's office as a suspect in multiple other felony thefts and burglaries cases.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office.

A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.

During the investigation, multiple items of evidence were collected and processed. During a forensic exam of the evidence at the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory in Lubbock, biological evidence was detected and processed.

The sheriff's office, during previous investigations, had identified Timothy Roberts, 49, as a suspect in multiple other felony thefts and burglaries cases.

During the investigations, the sheriff's office had legally obtained a known DNA standard for Roberts. Through the known standard, the crime lab was able to link Roberts to the biological evidence collected from this investigation.

On Dec. 21, the TGCSO obtained a warrant for Roberts for theft of property >=$2,500<$30,000. Deputies were able to find and arrest Roberts at a home off Webster Street in San Angelo. He was also charged with an additional active grand jury indictment warrant for theft of property <$2,500 with two/more previous convictions.

Roberts was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center with bond set at $35,000.