TGCSO: Investigations lead to arrests of 4 men for crimes against children

Two child victims were recovered and returned to their families as a result of the investigations, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday through several recent investigations, four suspects have been arrested and charged for crimes against children.

A total of nine charges resulted with the four arrests, eight of which were felonies and one misdemeanor.

The suspects identified and charged are:

Jayton Willis, 20, was arrested Nov. 8, 2022. Willis was charged with possession of child pornography (Felony 3).

Colin Blanek, 36, was arrested Nov. 9, 2022. Blanek was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child (Felony 2) and possession of a controlled substance <1G.

Clifton Martin Jr., 35, was arrested Nov. 29, 2022. Martin was charged with possession of child pornography (Felony 3). Additional charges of sexual assault of a child (Felony 2) were added Dec. 6, 2022.

Jeremy Sanchez, 39, was arrested Dec. 6, 2022. Sanchez was charged with harboring a runaway child, possession of a controlled substance <1G, and indecency with a child/exposure (Felony 3).