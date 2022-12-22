Tom Green Co. man arrested after assaulting family members, barricading himself in bedroom

The two women, both family members, were physically assaulted by Rodney Smith, the TGCSO said. One of the women was strangled during the incident.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Tom Green County man was arrested early Thursday after assaulting two family members, then barricading himself in a bedroom, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 1:09 a.m., sheriff's office dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic issue in the area of Lakota Lane in unincorporated Tom Green County.

The caller said her husband was intoxicated, yelling at her and had pushed her and had guns in the bedroom. The incident became physical while dispatch was still on the phone with the woman and when deputies arrived, a man, later identified as Rodney Smith, 54, immediately went into a master bedroom and barricaded himself and a protective dog in the room.

Two adult victims and two juveniles were safely evacuated by deputies and taken to a neighbor's home where the investigation continued. Deputies held the area and continually tried to contact Smith, with negative results.

The two women, both family members, were physically assaulted by Smith. One victim was strangled during the incident. It was also determined that Smith made multiple threats towards the victims and took a cell phone from one of them as she tried to call 911.

The victims told deputies Smith said he would kill himself if law enforcement was called.

Members of the Special Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to help at the scene.

After some time, communication was established with Smith and after brief negotiations, he was safely arrested at 5:13 a.m. and taken to the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Smith was booked on the following charges:

Assault family violence impeded breath/circulation, a Class 3 felony

Assault family violence causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor

Interfere with emergency request for assistance, a Class A misdemeanor