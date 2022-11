Clifton Barry Martin Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Tuesday, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for a suspect on East 29th St.

After the search warrant, Clifton Barry Martin Jr., 35 years of age, was found to be in possession of visual material depicting children, younger than 18 years of age, engaging in sexual conduct.

Clifton Martin Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.