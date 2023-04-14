Trial set to start Monday for Trinity School admins charged with failure to report

Stay with NewsWest 9 for the latest as the case moves through the court.

MIDLAND, Texas — Trial is set to begin Monday in the case of four Trinity School administrators who were arrested in February of 2022 for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The four defendants are Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton.

According to the school website, Freese was MS & US Dean of Students and a US history teacher, Clifton was Assistant Head for Administration and Director of Admission, Shelby Hammer was the Head of School and Chrystal Myers was the Head of Middle School.

An affidavit shows the arrests stemmed from a female student under the age of 14 who reported being sexually assaulted multiple times going back as far as September 2019.

In March of 2022, the administrators were granted a motion regarding devices initially seized during the investigation.

They were later indicted by a grand jury in November of 2022.

Court documents signed by the judge regarding the trial state, "these matters are expected to continue through the week of April 24th until the completion of the Jury Trial."

A potential witness list includes Midland police officers, other administrators at the school, experts in the field of child abuse, forensic digital media experts and more.