Two wanted felons arrested by Tom Green County deputies

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Two wanted felons have been arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies.
According to the TGCSO, on Thursday, June 1, TGCSO Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division deputies conducted a proactive operation involving the distribution of illegal narcotics and criminal activity within Tom Green County.
During the operation, deputies found and arrested two wanted felons, recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a quantity of illegal narcotics.
Juan Romero, 31, was arrested for eight Tom Green County warrants, including warrants for possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, theft of property and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.
Quinton Collins, 40, was arrested for one felony Tom Green County warrant and four Runnels County warrants including evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and assault family violence. He was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction after a foot chase when he was located.
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office thanked the San Angelo Police Department K9 Division for their help in the operation.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, the TGCSO said.