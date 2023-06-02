Two wanted felons arrested by Tom Green County deputies

Both men had multiple warrants and are facing several additional charges after their arrests.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Two wanted felons have been arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to the TGCSO, on Thursday, June 1, TGCSO Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division deputies conducted a proactive operation involving the distribution of illegal narcotics and criminal activity within Tom Green County.

During the operation, deputies found and arrested two wanted felons, recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a quantity of illegal narcotics.

Juan Romero, 31, was arrested for eight Tom Green County warrants, including warrants for possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, theft of property and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.

Quinton Collins, 40, was arrested for one felony Tom Green County warrant and four Runnels County warrants including evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and assault family violence. He was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction after a foot chase when he was located.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office thanked the San Angelo Police Department K9 Division for their help in the operation.