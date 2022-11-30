University of Idaho hosts candelight vigil honoring lives of 4 students at Kibbie Dome

Friends and family of the victims gathered at the Kibbie Dome to honor the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Over 1,000 people filled the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho to to honor the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle with a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held inside due to Wednesday's severe snowstorm, but people still lit up the room for the families in attendance.

The dean of students and president of the university both shared statements at the beginning and introduced the parents of Ethan, Madison and Kaylee.

"We are eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him," Stacy Chapin, Ethan's mother, said. "And I want to remind you that that's the most important message that we have for you and your families is to make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it's something you can't get back."

Ben Mogen, Madison's father, spoke of his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend before her death.

"I'm so glad that she got to just have at least a little taste of what it's like to be in love with someone," Ben Mogen said. "He's just a really great guy and they treated each other the way you're supposed to. I was really proud to call him my daughter's boyfriend. Maybe someday, they would've gotten married, you know? Seemed like it at least."

"It's a shame and it hurts," Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, said. "With the beauty of the two always being together...it comforts us. It lets us know that they were with their best friends in the whole world. It's like a book. It's like some kind of terrible chapter, but there's beauty in it. We're going to get our justice.We're going to figure this stuff out. This community deserves that."

Xana Kernodle's family did not speak at tonight's vigil, but they will be holding a service to honor her life this Saturday. The memorial tonight included a moment of silence for the victims. Idaho Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance, but did not speak.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.