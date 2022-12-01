Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MPD detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the King Road residence. However, they do not believe that person was home during the attack.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022.

In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time of the murder.

Moscow Police also released the following information:

Idaho State Police Forensic Services crime lab scientists have worked on this case for weeks and have provided testing and analysis results to detectives. As they complete additional tests, those results will also be provided. To protect the investigation’s integrity, specific results will not be released.

We remain consistent in our belief that this was a targeted attack, but investigators have not concluded if the target was the residence or if it was the occupants.

In a release sent on Wednesday evening, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was a miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still not suspect.

