2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake.

The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by the intersection with Princess Anne Road, and the one at 4821 Virginia Beach Boulevard, which is by the Town Center area of the city.

The police department thinks the threats are unsubstantiated, but officers are investigating. The FBI was called in to help identify and locate the caller.

The police department said shoppers will see enhanced police visibility at all Walmart locations in Virginia Beach Friday out of an abundance of caution.