x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman arrested after shooting at boyfriend, standoff with officers, police say

White Settlement police said the woman fired a round towards her boyfriend and then pointed the gun at him as he fled out the door.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A woman was arrested in White Settlement on Monday after police said she fired a round at her boyfriend and then continued shooting rounds inside the home after officers arrived.

The White Settlement Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call Monday night in the 300 block of Pemberton Street. Police said the woman who lives there, identified as 37-year-old Alissa Howard, fired a round at her boyfriend and then pointed the gun at him as he ran out the front door. 

Howard then fired multiple shots inside the home after officers had arrived to the scene, White Settlement police said. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Howard came out of the front door and was arrested, police said.

White Settlement police found multiple guns inside the home after the arrest.

Howard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Tarrant County Jail.

More Texas headlines:

 

More Videos

In Other News

Monday night forecast May 8, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out