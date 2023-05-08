Woman arrested after shooting at boyfriend, standoff with officers, police say

White Settlement police said the woman fired a round towards her boyfriend and then pointed the gun at him as he fled out the door.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A woman was arrested in White Settlement on Monday after police said she fired a round at her boyfriend and then continued shooting rounds inside the home after officers arrived.

The White Settlement Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call Monday night in the 300 block of Pemberton Street. Police said the woman who lives there, identified as 37-year-old Alissa Howard, fired a round at her boyfriend and then pointed the gun at him as he ran out the front door.

Howard then fired multiple shots inside the home after officers had arrived to the scene, White Settlement police said. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Howard came out of the front door and was arrested, police said.

White Settlement police found multiple guns inside the home after the arrest.

Howard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Tarrant County Jail.

37-year old Alissa Harward kept officers at bay for over an hour last night in 300 block of Pemberton while firing multiple guns inside the home following a domestic disturbance. Her boyfriend was able to escape to safety without being injured. Officers took her into custody… pic.twitter.com/ti45TAFI4j — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) May 9, 2023