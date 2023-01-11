Woman accused of pinning man against fence with vehicle outside San Angelo bar

The San Angelo Police Department said the incident happened the night of Jan. 8 at Giz and Hums.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pinned a man against a fence with her vehicle, injuring him.

The San Angelo Police Department said the incident happened the night of Jan. 8 at Giz and Hums,1425 W. Beauregard Ave. and was called in as a "major motor vehicle accident."

Officers found a 42-year-old man with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department medics arrived on scene and took the victim to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as Blanca Cajas, 40, struck the man with a vehicle and had left the scene before police arrived. Officers discovered the victim was between a wooden fence and the front end of Cajas’ vehicle when he was hit.

The department’s Criminal Investigations, Motors and Crime Scene divisions arrived at the scene to help with the investigation. Officers were able to find Cajas and the suspect vehicle at a home on East 24th Street. She was detained pending further investigation of the incident.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Cajas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Tom Green County Jail.

Jose Lopez, 40, was taken into custody at the original scene for interference with public duties for interfering with SAFD medics while they were trying to render aid to the victim.