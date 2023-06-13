Six-week-old child dies from injuries sustained in crash

36-year-old Daisy Cordero was arrested earlier this week for her involvement in the crash and is currently in the Ector County Detention Center.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to the City of Odessa Facebook page, the six-week-old daughter of Nallely Mendoza has passed away after being airlifted to a Lubbock Hospital.

The city said they spoke with the grandfather, Robert Pasquela, who said the family will be looking to raise awareness in regard to drunk driving. People can see the entire post on the City of Odessa Facebook page.

OPD did arrest 36-year-old Daisy Cordero earlier this week for her involvement in the crash. She is currently being held in the Ector County Detention Center.

A woman was charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injuries and several other charges after a crash that injured two children and an adult.

It happened at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Grandview Avenue at around 11:17 p.m.

While Odessa police were on their way to the scene, they were told that one of the drivers was fleeing the scene on foot.

That driver, identified as 36-year-old Daisy Cordero, was detained by officers and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Witnesses identified her as the driver of a 2007 Lexus RX350.

According to witnesses and facts at the scene, the Lexus was traveling northbound on Grandview, when the driver rear ended a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze stopped at a red light.

The Cruze was operated by 19-year-old Nallely Mendoza of Odessa.

Two children were in the back seat, including a 1-month-old girl who was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other child, a 1-year-old boy, and Mendoza, were transported to Medical Center Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

In addition to intoxication assault, Cordero was charged with unlawful carrying of weapon, accident involving serious bodily injuries and bribery.