Woman charged with kidnapping 2-year-old Beaumont boy also charged with drug possession

Georgianna Randall is being held on a kidnaping charge and faces a state jail felony drug possession charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The woman arrested for kidnapping and holding a 2-year-old Beaumont boy overnight this week is facing several other charges.

The most serious charge that Georgianna Randall, 29, is being held on is a kidnapping charge in connection to the abduction of Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, 2, of Beaumont.

Harris was missing from Wednesday until Thursday morning when someone dropped him off near his family's Beaumont home.

Randall is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond on the felony kidnaping charge according to jail records.

She is also facing a state jail felony charge of possession of less than a gram of a class 1-B controlled substance but does not have a bond set for that charge.

There are also two misdemeanor charges listed for Randall including failure to display a driver's license and failure to display two license plates on a motor vehicle. Each are punishable by a fine of up to $200.

Police say Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, 2, of Beaumont, was dropped off at a family member's house at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning just three miles from where he was reported missing.

He was last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday before being abducted according to Beaumont Police and an AMBER alert was sent out for him.

Police announced not long after he was found Thursday morning that Randall was in custody in connection with his abduction.

Police tell 12News they found Randall in a vacant house off of Myrna Loy Drive in Beaumont, only one mile away from where Harris was found.

Charges against another individual are now pending according to Beaumont police.

Harris' father told 12news off camera that he doesn't know Randall.

"A family member that had possession of the child was an associate of the woman who ended up having the child during this time frame," Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

Surveillance video helped police get a timeline for the kidnapping according to Morrow. The public was also a huge help.

"We want to thank the public because any time we do post something about a missing child, it's shared quickly and there's a lot of engagement on our social media. And it truly does go a long way for spreading the word," said Morrow.

Anyone with any information about Harris' abduction, or the whereabouts of Randall is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.

