Katy woman who tried to sell illegally smuggled monkey pleads guilty, DOJ says

Savannah Nicole Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in a wooden box into the United States that she claimed was beer she bought in Mexico.

Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without declaring and invoicing it, before she escaped an immigration checkpoint.

The DOJ said Valdez tried to enter the U.S. through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville on March 21. Law enforcement saw a wooden box with holes in it in Valdez's car, which she claimed was full of beer she bought in Mexico.

When officials opened the box, they discovered a living spider monkey inside and told her to go get a second inspection. Valdez refused and sped off before running a traffic light and nearly hitting other officers.

Later that day, postings were found online of a woman trying to sell a spider monkey in the Greater Houston area with Valdez's phone number listed.

A week later, Valdez turned herself in and admitted to knowingly importing the monkey without declaring it. The monkey was recovered and taken to an animal shelter in Florida.