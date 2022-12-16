HCSO: Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County

Investigators said the woman was calling for help from neighbors before the stabbing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home on Heather Street in far east Harris County in the Highlands area.

Investigators said when they arrived at the home they discovered a 46-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies found a 35-year-old woman at the home who had injuries that were consistent with a fight. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Investigators learned she was pleading for help from neighbors before the stabbing happened.

The case will now be presented to a grand jury.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).