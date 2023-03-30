Driver in crash that killed Mark Rogers found guilty on two counts

Taylor Ferguson, Wells' attorney, began his closing arguments by urging the jury to look at the evidence of each count and make sure that they are positive beyond any reasonable doubt that the district attorney has proven Wells' guilt. He went on to say that they did not deny how fast he was going but questioned that Wells' actions were intentionally reckless. Ferguson also stated that there was no sobriety test conducted at the scene because the responding officer did not see any signs of intoxication. Ferguson said that Wells was being completely cooperative. Some symptoms Wells was showing at the scene were confusion, delayed responses and short term memory loss, which Ferguson argued are all symptoms of trauma all that could have been brought on by the crash, not just by intoxication.



District Attorney James Hicks the benzodiazepines found in Wells' toxicology report were 10 times stronger than Xanax. Hicks argued that Wells was indeed “stoned.”