Drug bust made in Early

EARLY, Texas — Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff Office narcotics investigator worked together Tuesday in the apprehension of a suspect selling methamphetamines in the Brownwood and Early area.
The suspect vehicle was initially observed behind the mall and was stopped on a traffic violation in the 800 block of Early Blvd. When officers approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
According to a press release from the EPD, a record check on the driver, Jeremy Phillip Whitley, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., indicated a warrant from Mills County. Whitley was arrested for the outstanding warrants. The car was searched because of the smell of marijuana and officers did locate a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and packaging for marijuana and methamphetamines. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamines on Whitley’s person when they arrived at the jail, where Whitley attempted to destroy the evidence and officers located methamphetamines in Whitley’s shoe.
Whitley was charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamines), a first degree felony; possession of marijuana, a state jail felony; tamper with evidence, a third degree felony; prohibited substance in correctional facility, a third degree felony; and the Mills County warrant for driving with suspended license.