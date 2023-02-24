Drug bust made in Early

Early Police Department and the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office worked together Tuesday in the apprehension of a suspect selling methamphetamine.

EARLY, Texas — Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff Office narcotics investigator worked together Tuesday in the apprehension of a suspect selling methamphetamines in the Brownwood and Early area.

The suspect vehicle was initially observed behind the mall and was stopped on a traffic violation in the 800 block of Early Blvd. When officers approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to a press release from the EPD, a record check on the driver, Jeremy Phillip Whitley, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., indicated a warrant from Mills County. Whitley was arrested for the outstanding warrants. The car was searched because of the smell of marijuana and officers did locate a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and packaging for marijuana and methamphetamines. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamines on Whitley’s person when they arrived at the jail, where Whitley attempted to destroy the evidence and officers located methamphetamines in Whitley’s shoe.