Dyess AFB to conduct prescribed burn

These prescribed fires are scheduled over President’s Day weekend to reduce the risk of future wildfires while limiting impact to flying operations.

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — According to a Dyess Air Force Base press release, the 7th Bomb Wing will conduct a prescribed burn on Dyess Air Force Base from Feb. 17 - 20.

The 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, in conjunction with San Antonio’s Air Force Wildland Fire Branch experts, will execute these prescribed fires over the President’s Day weekend to reduce the risk of future wildfires while limiting impact to flying operations. This partnership is intended to increase the quality of life and safety for Team Dyess and the Abilene community by:

Reducing hazardous fuels to prevent further accumulations of hazardous fuels adjacent to resources of value on and off the installation.

Reintroducing fire into the installation’s ecosystem and, as nearly as possible, allow a fire to function in its natural ecological role.

Controlling native invader species, mainly mesquite, encouraging native plant diversity and improving ground cover within grassland prairie and mesquite savanna.