The Jan. 12, four-vehicle crash hospitalized three people.

EARLY, Texas — On Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a four-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Boulevard.

According to an EPD press release, three people were transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. The passenger of a white Chevrolet Spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Donna Lynn Alexander, of Early, died injuries sustained in the crash.