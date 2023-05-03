Abilene Christian names top 2023 graduates

ABILENE, Texas — A group of top students in Abilene Christian University’s May 2023 graduating class were honored April 27 in the Chapel on the Hill during the University Scholars awards ceremony.

Students are nominated by faculty within each department and ACU’s faculty senate elects the top 50 students across all departments. Eligibility for the honor requires a 3.5 or higher GPA, demonstrated knowledge and skill in research appropriate to their field and at least 90 credit hours at the time of selection.