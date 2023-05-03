Abilene Christian names top 2023 graduates

ABILENE, Texas — A group of top students in Abilene Christian University’s May 2023 graduating class were honored April 27 in the Chapel on the Hill during the University Scholars awards ceremony.
Students are nominated by faculty within each department and ACU’s faculty senate elects the top 50 students across all departments. Eligibility for the honor requires a 3.5 or higher GPA, demonstrated knowledge and skill in research appropriate to their field and at least 90 credit hours at the time of selection.
The ceremony included worship, scripture reading, a charge to the scholars by Dr. Brad East, assistant professor in the Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry and award presentations by Dr. Robert Rhodes, provost.
College of Arts and Sciences:
- Addison Bonaventure of San Angelo, Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
- Avery Silliman of McKinney, Department of Art and Design
- Meghan Sloan of Belton, Department of Art and Design
- Elizabeth Crawford of Roanoke, Department of Biology
- Brianna Garrett of Ingleside, Department of Biology
- Macee Valtr of Aurora, Department of Biology
- Conner Crawford of Abilene, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
- Thorsten Peterson of Leander, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
- Sophia Wagle of Plano, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
- Chloe Brownell of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Department of Communication and Sociology
- Gracyn McGathy of Leander, Department of Communication and Sociology
- Abigayle Taylor of Lipan, Department of Communication and Sociology
- Emily Van Dyke of Lathrup Village, Michigan, Department of Communication and Sociology
- Jenny Benavides of Flower Mound, Department of Engineering and Physics
- Jinung Kim of Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea, Department of Engineering and Physics
- Madison Meador of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Department of Engineering and Physics
- Aidan Beck of Abilene, Department of History and Global Studies
- Kendyll Jacobs of Dallas, Department of History and Global Studies
- Clara Emily McDonald of Sherman, Department of History and Global Studies
- Londyn Gray of Weatherford, Department of Journalism and Mass Communications
- Sheridan Wood of Lubbock, Department of Journalism and Mass Communications
- Makenzie Morrison of Irving, Department of Language and Literature
- Erika Rodriguez of Mission, Department of Language and Literature
- Skyler Gill of Schertz, Department of Language and Literature
- Emma Rose Habert of Seymour, Department of Music
- Chloe Deffner of Abilene, Department of Political Sciences and Criminal Justice
- Thomas Sanderson of El Paso, Department of Political Sciences and Criminal Justice
- Amelia Little of Abilene, Department of Psychology
- Sydney Solberg of Spring, Department of Psychology
- Landon Holub of Victoria, Department of Theatre
- Kaycee Humphrey of Amarillo, Department of Theatre
College of Biblical Studies:
- Jaden Daly of Abilene, Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry
- Tanya Yap of Las Vegas, Nevada, Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry
- Blayre O’Donald of Abilene, Department of Marriage and Family Studies
- Shelby Spaulding of Round Rock, Department of Marriage and Family Studies
College of Business Administration:
- Kathryn Crawford of Flower Mound, Department of Accounting and Finance
- Elizabeth Isham of Decatur, Department of Accounting and Finance
- Matthew Roberson of Weatherford, Department of Accounting and Finance
- William Harris of Houston, Department of Management Sciences
- Diego Lozano Welch of Coppell, Department of Management Sciences
- Ben Blackmon of Allen, School of Information Technology and Computing
- Garrett Powell of Fort Worth, School of Information Technology and Computing
College of Education and Human Services:
- Emma Harper of Allen, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Meredith Hickl of Double Oak, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Avery Iles of Graham, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
- Caitlyn Wilson of San Antonio, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
- Allison Dale of Willow Park, Department of Teacher Education
- Caitlyn Woodman of Allen, Department of Teacher Education
School of Nursing:
- Carson Chapman of Dallas
- Hope Sukach of Grapevine