Abilene ISD names Heath Wright as new Dyess Elementary principal

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School announced Friday that Heath Wright will be the new principal at Dyess Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

He replaces outgoing Dyess principal Janaye Wideman, who will be the district’s new director of assessment and accountability following the retirement of veteran AISD administrator Jeannie Forehand.

Wright is currently an assistant principal at Abilene High School and has been in that role since 2021. He first joined AISD in 2010 as an intervention specialist and web-based teacher at Abilene High, later serving as the director of the extended school program there and as a district instructional technology coordinator.

In 2015, Wright became the instructional specialist for Mann Middle School before being named principal at Sweetwater Middle School at the Sweetwater ISD in 2019.

“I am humbled to become the next leader at Dyess Elementary,” Wright said. “I look forward to coming alongside and supporting the staff and parents to continue the amazing traditions of Dyess, including a rich history of success for kids.”

Prior to his employment with AISD, Wright worked as a teacher, coach and site coordinator for Nimitz High School in Irving ISD.