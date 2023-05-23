Abilene ISD names Jonathan Patrick as Clack Middle School principal

Patrick began his educational career in 1999, as a teacher, coach and at-risk coordinator for John Glenn Middle School with the San Angelo ISD.

ABILENE, Texas — Jonathan Patrick has been selected to serve as principal at Clack Middle School, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, the Abilene Independent School District said Tuesday.

Patrick, who joined AISD in 2020 and currently serves as an assistant principal for Abilene High School, steps into the new role after outgoing Clack principal Dr. Christopher Bailey was hired as the district’s executive director of behavior and student supports.

Before working at AISD, Patrick was a K-12 campus principal, director of athletics and discipline coordinator for Dawson ISD.

“I’m truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to become part of the great things happening at Clack Middle School,” Patrick said in a release from the AISD. “I look forward to getting to know our students, staff, and community. I can’t wait to get things started for an exciting 2023–24 school year!”

Patrick began his educational career in 1999, as a teacher, coach and at-risk coordinator for John Glenn Middle School in San Angelo ISD. His ongoing experience at the middle school level includes teaching and coaching at middle schools in Brownfield and Wellman-Union ISDs.

Young expressed his confidence in Patrick’s strong track record of success in education and experience as a teacher, coach and campus administrator.

“We are excited to have Jon Patrick serve as the next principal at Clack Middle School,” Young said. “His history of campus and classroom leadership and ability to build positive relationships with students and staff has positioned him to be a successful leader in the Clack community.”