ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene Parks & Recreation Center will host an ASL class No. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cobb Recreation Center,.2302 State St.

The price of the class is $60, plus the additional purchase of the course book.

This seven-week course will meet once a week, allowing students 8 years and older to attend.

Those who attend will learn how to sign in addition to the culture and customs of the deaf community from Deaf Instructor, Katherine Ballard.