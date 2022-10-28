A&M Consolidated Veterinary Science Team recognized for second place national competition finish

The team's first-place finish at the state competition in the spring qualified them for the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated High School's Veterinary Science team finished second at the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to a Friday news post from the College Station Independent School District.

The team consisting of Abigail Kominczak, Megan Downie, Lesley Munoz and Luke Sanders took home first place in the state competition in the Spring, setting them up for a trip to Indianapolis to compete against the best around the country.

Two members, Munoz and Downie, were recognized as Gold Emblem individual competitors. Kominczak placed eighth, while Sanders won third high-point individual.