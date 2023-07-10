Angelo State education professor named president of state association

Dr. Tia Agan was elected president of the Texas Association of Teacher Educators.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Tia Agan, chair of Angelo State University's Department of Teacher Education, was elected president of the Texas Association of Teacher Educators (TxATE) for a one-year term that runs through June 2024.

TxATE is an organization for college and university faculty in teacher preparation programs aimed at actively promoting best practices for educating and creating quality teacher candidates through professional development and research.

Agan will serve as the organization's official representative at state and national conferences, preside over all business meetings, coordinate all TxATE activities and serve as a representative on the Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education (CSOTTE) board.

"It is an honor to serve as president for this incredible organization that strives to prepare the highest-quality teacher candidates in Texas who are resilient, equipped and passionate about student success," Agan said in a release from Angelo State. "Serving in this role will also benefit the students in the ASU Department of Teacher Education as I collaborate with teacher preparation faculty across the state to gain insight into innovative practices and current research regarding full preparation of teachers."

A 1999 Angelo State alumna, Agan is also an associate professor and most recently the coordinator of ASU's Master of Science in educational leadership with Texas principal certification degree program. She joined the ASU faculty in 2017, after five years as a field experience advisor in the ASU College of Education's Educator Preparation Information Center. Prior to joining ASU, she spent 19 years in the San Angelo Independent School District as an elementary teacher and principal and as a principal at the former Central Freshman Campus.

Agan has published multiple journal articles, book chapters, book and journal reviews and proceedings in state and national journals. She has made numerous presentations on various aspects of course design and teacher preparation at local, state, regional, national and international conferences. She is also a member of the Texas Association of College Teachers, International Council of Professors of Educational Leadership and many other state and national organizations.