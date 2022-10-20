Angelo State University partners with Howard College for teacher certification program

The new program will help paraprofessionals become public school teachers.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There is currently a need for more public school teachers across Texas and Angelo State University is partnering with Howard College to provide new opportunities for educators.

The two entities are working together to offer paraprofessionals the chance to become teachers through the Texas 2-Step Teacher Certification Program with fully online course materials.

Paraprofessionals will train to become teachers by finishing 60 hours at Howard College for an associate of arts in teaching degree followed by 60 additional hours and field work at ASU for a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies - early childhood to sixth grade.

In addition, paraprofessionals will be given help planning their degree and reviewing their transcript and support from ASU, potential financial aid and practice for exams.

The paraprofessionals can help teachers in their classrooms through this new partnership program.