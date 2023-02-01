Black Lives Matter content removed from AP African American Studies Course

First Coast News obtained the College Board's 2023-2024 official framework for AP African American Studies course for high school students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies was released by College Board Wednesday.

Content involving Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer theory are no longer subjects that will be taught.

This comes after First Coast News obtained the College Board's 2023-2024 official framework for AP African American Studies course for high school students.

The Florida Department of Education previously rejected the course because the contents were "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

The DOE listed the topics of concerns as: intersectionality and activism, Black Queer Studies, Movements for Black Lives, Black Feminist and Literary Thought, the Reparations Movement and lastly the Black Study and Black Struggle in the 21st Century.

None of those topics were included in the official framework for the course released this week.

Gov. DeSantis has previously called the proposed course "indoctrination, not education."

Speaking at a Jacksonville charter school last week, DeSantis answered questions for the first time about why the course was canceled.

"In Florida our education standards do not prevent, but require teaching Black history ... that’s part of our core curriculum. This (AP African American studies) was a separate course for advanced placement credit." DeSantis said at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows during a news conference on teacher salaries.

A spokesperson for DeSantis told AP on Wednesday said the state education department is reviewing the revised curriculum for compliance with Florida law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.