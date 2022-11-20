Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school district said that safety is its primary concern right now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home.

No virtual classes will be held.

The City of Buffalo is still working to dig out after the lake effect snow storm that hit over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Mayor Byron Brown announced the city was starting to work on clearing side streets on the south side of the city.

As of Sunday morning, a travel ban was still in effect for South Buffalo, Orchard Park, Hamburg and Evans.

