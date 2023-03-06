Texas Education Agency readies documents tied to HISD takeover

A TEA spokesperson said the documents were not an official announcement of a state takeover of HISD.

When KHOU 11 News asked a spokesperson for the TEA about the job description early Wednesday, they responded "no comment" and that the documents were not an official announcement of a state takeover of HISD.

The documents found on TEA’s website were first reported by The Texas Tribune.

Later, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus confirmed that TEA was taking over HISD while a meeting between Houston lawmakers and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath was going on.

TEA then made the official announcement just before 10:30 a.m.