This 160-sq-ft tiny home built by Texas high school students is up for auction

JOSHUA, Texas — Students in a North Texas high school construction class have put their skills to the test and built a tiny home, which is now up for auction.

Joshua ISD posted to its social media page that Mr. Garrett's Joshua High School class built the 160-sq-ft home, which features a full-size shower, residential toilet, a full-size Murphy bed, microwave, three burner cooktop, oven, refrigerator, air conditioning, a covered porch, a side awning and much more.

The district said the Joshua High School construction classes will use the proceeds of this auction to build their next tiny house. According to the auction website, the minimum bid is $45,000. Bidding ends at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.

