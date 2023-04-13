Texas House bill might lead to more funding for community colleges

House Bill 8 has passed the Texas House of Representatives.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Legislation co-authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf has made it past the Texas House of Representatives.

House Bill 8 aims to make changes in the community college finance system to distribute funding to help rural colleges, like Odessa College and Midland College.

“Community colleges are vital to the success of our state, our great state of Texas," said Odessa College Director of Professional Learning Brian Jones. "And when you think about it in the workforce, 94% of workforce credentials come from community colleges and about 93, 94% of dual credit is offered by community colleges. So I think we play a significant role in sustaining and to also build a talented, strong Texas.”

The potential funding from the bill would help Odessa College make their services and courses more accessible to potential and current students.

“I do feel that those additional fundings would allow us to build on what we’re already doing here at Odessa College," said Jones. "And to mostly, I would say, to ensure that whatever gaps are present for our students that we will remove those so they can be successful."

Over in Midland College, the funding would allow them to invest more into workforce training to better serve students.

“I believe what that would do for Midland College is it would enable us to put more money into, specifically, workforce training," said Midland College Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Rebecca Bell. "Equipment, technology, where we could put students in the classroom, give them hands-on skills, and they can immediately get jobs in the Permian Basin. Jobs for Permian Basin business and industry.”