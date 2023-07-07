x
Education

Back to school: When colleges around Texas begin their 2023-2024 school years

Colleges around the region will begin the new school year in a month. Here's a list of exactly when each school is starting the year.

TEXAS, USA — For many of us, it might feel like summer's only just begun. But, for the younger adults across Texas, it's actually almost over.

That's right: For many colleges across Texas, we're just more than a month away until schools begin reopening their doors for the 2023-2024 school year.

To help you get ready, we've prepared a list of start dates for all of the colleges around Texas – the earliest of which get back to class on Monday, Aug. 14, and the last of which kicks things off on Saturday, Sept. 9.

For a look at when all the North Texas ISDs are starting, click here.

Aug. 14

  • Paul Quinn
  • Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
  • Southwestern Christian College  

Aug. 16

  • Arlington Baptist

Aug. 21

  • Baylor University
  • Collin College
  • Criswell College
  • Dallas Baptist University
  • Dallas College
  • McLennan Community College
  • Prairie View A&M
  • Southern Methodist University
  • Texas A&M University
  • Texas Christian University
  • Texas State University
  • Texas Wesleyan
  • The King's University  
  • University of Texas at Arlington
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • University of Texas at Dallas
  • University of North Texas
  • University of North Texas at Dallas
  • University of North Texas at Frisco
  • Weatherford College

Aug. 23

  • Dallas International University
  • University of Dallas

Aug. 24

  • Tarleton State University
  • Texas Tech University

Aug. 28

  • Hill College
  • Navarro College
  • North Central Texas College
  • Northwood University  
  • Paris Junior College
  • Southwestern Assemblies of God University
  • Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Texas A&M-Texarkana
  • Texas State Technical College  
  • Texas Woman's University

Sept. 9

  • Amberton University

More Texas headlines:

   

