Elks Lodge 1880 to hold annual Hoop Shoot Dec. 3

One boy and one girl from each age group will advance to the district contest in New Braunfels on Jan. 28.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Elks Lodge #1880 is calling all San Angelo area junior ballers ages 8-13 to participate in the Elks Hoop Shoot (free throw contest) on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the YMCA, 353 S. Randolph St.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the contest beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Boys and girls will compete separately in three age groups: eight to nine, 10 to eleven, and twelve to thirteen.

Children who will be eight after March 31, 2023, and will not turn 14 prior to March 31, 2023 are eligible to participate.

One boy and one girl from each age group will advance to the district contest in New Braunfels on Jan. 28. The Elks will help with travel expenses.

Winners from the district contest will advance to the state tournament in Carrollton on Feb. 17 and 18, and those winners will compete in the area contest.

Winners from the area contest will advance to the national contest in late April 2023.

Winners from the national contest will have their names inscribed in the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

Parents or guardians must bring a copy of each participant's birth certificate for the registration.