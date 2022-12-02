Elks Lodge seeks young writers with essay contest

The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth through eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”

The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.

According to an Elks Lodge press release, essays will be judged in the four divisions. Judging criteria are originality, development of the theme, mechanics and neatness.

An information sheet on the student submitting the essay must also accompany the essay. Information must include the student’s name, age, grade, school, teacher’s name, parents name, gender, phone number and email address, in addition to the student’s address and the address of the school.

First, second, and third place winners in each division will be submitted to the district for review in January, and those winners will be forwarded to the state for review in February.