‘Gut-wrenchingly difficult’ | Lizzo posts message in response to harassment allegations made by former dancers

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez filed the lawsuit against the entertainer, her dance captain and her touring company.

LOS ANGELES — Lizzo is addressing allegations stemming from a lawsuit brought on by former backup dancers who claim the Grammy winner sexually harassed them and that she and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The Houston native released a statement on social media Thursday morning saying that the allegations are not only false but “are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Read her full statement below:

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publically admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Former Lizzo backup dancers file lawsuit

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous claims including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. Davis and Williams were contestants on Prime Video's reality show featuring women competing to join Lizzo's dance team.

The dancers said the verbal and emotional abuse they endured pushed them to go to court.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

In an exclusive interview with KHOU 11's Grace White, the dancers laid out nine different claims, ranging from things like sexual and racial harassment to assault.

"I prematurely decided to resign because of how badly and how quickly things went down ... she basically was attempting to assault me and had to be held back," Rodriguez said.

According to the court filing, after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city's notorious Red Light District where “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers.” During the show, Lizzo led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

"(She said) dancers get fired for gaining weight so basically we should be grateful and she kind of looked at me," Davis said. "It definitely left me thinking that she’s got some concerns about my weight."

Quigley, who served as a judge on the singer's reality show “Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused in the lawsuit of pushing her Christian beliefs onto dancers. The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer" and told co-workers, “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

In addition, after discovering that Davis was a virgin, Quigley frequently discussed the subject, brought it up in interviews and even posted about it on social media, “broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. Davis to the world," according to the lawsuit.

"For future dancers that are coming up behind us, just to know that for things like this, even though they are the norm, it doesn’t make it right," Williams said.