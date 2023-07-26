Free sandwiches for life if you change your name from Subway

One lucky winner will now enjoy the restaurant, and be it for life.

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive deli chain in the U.S. is giving someone the chance to earn free sandwiches for life, at the cost of their name.

Subway announced its nationwide search for the biggest fan, "with the ultimate prize, eating (and being) Subway for life."

Those who want a chance at a lifetime of free food can visit SubwayNameChange.com from Aug. 1-4, to commit to legally change their name.

The lucky winner will be reimbursed for legal and processing costs for the name change.

The contest is Subway's latest efforts to promote its new Subway Deli Heroes menu items and cold cuts.