Firefighters battle blaze through night in Ozona

OZONA, Texas — Firefighters from Crockett, Sutton and Reagan counties worked through the night to contain a structure fire that started late Wednesday afternoon on Blas Street in Ozona.

The fire department made the decision to use heavy machinery to push the remaining structure down and were able to stop the spread of flames that had begun to move to neighboring vacant houses.

Crews were called back to the site at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night after the fire reignited.