Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD proudly celebrated five students from Central High School and Lake View High School who reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) by earning the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in band, orchestra, and choir.

Congratulations to:

● Heidi Bundick, LVHS junior, All-State Band, string bass

● Gregory Faught, CHS senior, All-State Orchestra, double bass

● Mia Wilcox, CHS junior, All-State Band, flute

● Lauren Ochoa, CHS senior, All-State Band, clarinet

● Merit Shelton, CHS sophomore, All-State Tenor-Bass Choir

“The student’s journey to becoming a member of the elite All-Region and then the TMEA All-State band, choir, and orchestra is one to be celebrated and applauded. The amount of time and effort preparing for these competitions is much like an artist creating a sculpture, chiseling and polishing until it meets perfection” said SAISD Director of Fine Arts and Advanced Academics Tiffany Huebner. “SAISD is super proud of our All-State musicians and teachers who have come alongside them and supported them.”

According to an SAISD press release, to be selected for the All-State honor, CHS and LVHS students joined over 70,000 high school musicians from across the state to audition before a panel of judges in 33 TMEA Regions. Students who ranked the highest then advanced to compete against student musicians from other TMEA Regions at the TMEA Area level, with the highest-ranking then qualifying for All-State status.

Lauren Ochoa has been named a member of the All-State Band for three consecutive years, an honor a Central High School student has not received since 1968 by Linda Roundtree, who still resides in San Angelo and is an active supporter of the Mighty Bobcat Band. Additionally, Gregory Faught and Heidi Bundick have been honored as All-State musicians for two consecutive years.

“I am grateful for the honor of being named an All-State musician three years in a row. I recall going into high school believing All-State was an impossible dream for someone like me, and now it has become a reality three times over,” said Central High School senior Lauren Ochoa. “I am overwhelmed with joy knowing I have represented not only my school but my city - showcasing the level of education I have received and pushing the boundaries, setting new standards for those following me. I am incredibly grateful for the talents God has given me and for the people he has blessed me with. Especially my parents, for their endless efforts to help me be the best I can be and my teachers for always pushing me to work harder.”