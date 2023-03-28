Fourth person sentenced in 2019 San Angelo murder trial

Joshua Jaquez pled guilty to the murder of Kristian Rose in a north San Angelo neighborhood.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fourth person was sentenced Thursday for the 2019 murder of Kristian Rose in a north San Angelo neighborhood.

On March 23, Joshua Jaquez pled guilty to murder before Judge Carmen Dusek with no recommendation from the State regarding his punishment. In exchange for his cooperation in the case and his testimony in the trial of Alexis Jackson, the State agreed to cap his maximum sentence at a possible 25 years. After hearing evidence, Judge Dusek sentenced Jaquez to 25 years in the penitentiary.

Three other people in connection to the murder were sentenced in 2022.

On Feb. 14, 2022, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, Brian Garcia was sentenced to 50 years in the penitentiary for murder. Garcia was also sentenced to 25 years confinement for possession, with intent to deliver, a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Lastly, Garcia was sentenced to 10 years confinement for assault on a public servant for an incident involving a Tom Green County jailer.

On June 2, 2022, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, Jacob Martinez was sentenced to 35 years in the penitentiary for murder. Martinez was also sentenced to 20 years confinement (the maximum for a second degree felony) in which his felony probation for burglary of a habitation was revoked. Martinez was also sentenced to 10 years confinement for attempted burglary of a habitation and possession of a prohibited weapon in association with events arising out of his arrest on April 18, 2019.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Alexis Jackson pled guilty to murder before visiting Judge Ernie Armstrong with no recommendation from the State regarding her punishment. In exchange for her cooperation in the case, the State agreed to cap her maximum sentence at a possible 35 years. After hearing evidence, Judge Armstrong sentenced Jackson to 35 years in the penitentiary.

“The murder of Kristian Rose resulted from a senseless act of violence," 119th District Attorney John Best said. "The lengthy sentences for each defendant will ensure that those involved in Kristian’s death will not play a role in further violence within our community for many years. Although no amount of time served in the penitentiary by the defendants in this case will bring Kristian Rose back to his family and friends, I am hopeful that the final resolution of these cases provides those who cared about Kristian with a sense of closure and justice.”