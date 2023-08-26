Back-to-school flu season is just around the corner

ECISD Director of Nursing and Health Services gives tips for the upcoming flu season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — It's almost fall, which means flu season is right around the corner.

So students need to be more mindful as they begin heading back to school.

It isn't that hard to protect yourself from things like the flu.

The Director of Nursing and Health Services at the Ector County Independent School District, Becky Rhodes, says that even the smallest preventative measures can make a difference.

“So one of the most important things is, you know, washing your hands and washing your hands frequently," Rhodes said. "Also not touching your face, keeping hands away from your face and making sure you're getting a good night's sleep and that you're eating well rounded food groups.”

Rhodes added that getting the flu shot every year goes a long way in helping to either prevent catching the flu or at least minimizing the symptoms if you do end up getting it. She also says that strep is another thing to watch out for this year besides the flu.

“Strep is an infection that usually occurs in the back of the throat and causes sore throat, fever and that sort of thing," Rhodes continued. "It’s passed easily from person-to-person through touch and whatnot.”